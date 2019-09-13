Zoho adds a new range of services to its business operating system

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider Zoho Corp on Thursday announced that it has added three new services to its business operating system, Zoho One. The new services include a telephony platform, single sign-on service (SSO) and app management & provisioning services.

Technology has evolved into a complex beast with customers having to deal with multiple applications to deal with multiple issues, said Rajendran Dandapani, Director of Technology, Zoho Corp here on Thursday.

“With Zoho One, we want to change all of that,” he added.

Zoho's new telephony platform, PhoneBridge, will integrate over 50 telephony vendors with multiple Zoho applications and helps customers to make calls from Zoho apps. The SSO feature will allow customers to sign into any third-party applications like Google, Salesforce and Microsoft under a single login.

Zoho One’s third new service will allow provisioning of custom created apps through Zoho Creator as well as external apps available through Zoho marketplace.

Launched in 2017, Zoho One has become the flagship product of Zoho Corp. The business operating system provides a suite of 45 plus apps that help to manage every major business category including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations. It is currently used by more than 20,000 customers globally.

New workflow management solution

The company also announced the launch of a new business workflow management application, Orchestly, which allows business managers to create, manage and optimise business processes through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Besides, it also launched a blockchain-based time stamping product, Zoho Sign, to its document signing app. All the services, products and features are provided free of cost.

Zoho One operating system is priced at ₹1,500 per employee per month.