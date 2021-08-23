Zoom users face issues with live meetings, platform investigates issues

Video-conferencing platform Zoom is suffering temporary issues across the globe including in India as users reported on social media facing trouble with the platform during Monday afternoon.

“We are aware of a subset of customers experiencing errors while joining a live meeting. We are investigating and will provide updates as we have them. Apologies for any inconvenience,” Zoom tweeted at 2:14 pm IST.

After users in Australia were affected by the outage during Monday morning, users in India also facing issues with the platform.

As per DownDetector, a service that tracks outages in internet services, the problem began around 12:30 pm IST in India, with over 226 user reports. 698 users reported issues with Zoom at 1:26 pm IST.

51 per cent of users reported issues with joining conferences, 27 per cent had trouble starting a conference while 22 per cent of users had trouble logging in

Users from Australia, India, UK, Japan and Indonesia, among others have reported issues with the app on social media.

Zoom is yet to specify the exact issue and how widespread the outage is. Currently, Zoom meetings have a status of ‘Degraded Performance’ on the status board.