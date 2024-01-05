3i Infotech Ltd has been recognised as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Higher Education Student Information Systems. The company said the acknowledgment highlights the success of its NuRe Campus EdTech initiative, which focuses on delivering education management solutions through intelligent cloud-based automation. The platform covers all university processes such as application and admissions, to examinations and results.

3i Infotech invested in NuRe Campus to position itself in the educational Software as a Service (SaaS) ecosystem. The product has previously received acclaim as the best university management system in India.

Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, “We are pleased to be recognised by Gartner as a Representative Provider in the higher education SIS market. Our core value lies in providing seamless digital transformation in all spheres of what we do and NuRe Campus has been our exceptional offering to promote the same in the education management industry.

This recognition extends support and adds strength to our vision and endeavours as we tap the limitless potential of approaching modern-day complexities with cloud-first and edge-ready applications”.

The shares were down 1.52 per cent at Rs 54.25 at 10.47 am on the BSE.