Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) disclosed its July-September 2023 (Q2FY24) ESG performance ratings. According to the company, the CSRHUB rating of 86 per cent places AESL above the global Electrical and Gas Utilities industry average, positioning AESL in the Global Top 40 of the Electric Utility Industry. The company also achieved MSCI ESG Rating of ‘BBB.’

AESL aims to achieve a target of 60 per cent renewable energy (RE) share in energy procurement by FY27 and a 40 per cent reduction in GHG emission intensity by FY25. The company is preparing for the latest Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) requirements set by SEBI.

However, the shares were down 0.70% to ₹742.30 at 2.11 pm on the BSE.