Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.’s shares were nearly up 3 per cent after the company commissioned the Karur Transmission Ltd (KTL) project in Tamil Nadu, India. The project encompasses the establishment of the 400/230 kV, 1000 MVA Karur Pooling Station and an associated 8.51 circuit kilometers (CKM) transmission line. This initiative aims to facilitate the smooth evacuation of up to 2500 MW of renewable energy from the Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone, aligning with India’s decarbonization goals.

The project is anticipated to enhance access to reliable and clean energy for industrial, commercial, and residential consumers. AESL secured this project through Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) in December 2021 for a 35-year period, covering the build, own, operate, and maintain basis.

The shares closed 2.94 per cent higher at Rs 764.50 on the BSE.

