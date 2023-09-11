Adani Global Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, has formalised a Joint Venture Agreement with Kowa Holdings Asia Pte. Ltd., Singapore.

This agreement establishes a joint venture company in Singapore dedicated to marketing and selling green ammonia, green hydrogen, and their derivatives produced by the Adani Group. The newly formed entity will have an equal shareholding structure of 50 per cent each for Adani Global and Kowa Holdings Asia. This development is aligned with global sustainability efforts and represents a stride towards advancing green energy technologies.

The shares were up by 1.54 per cent to Rs. 2558.90 at 10.30 am on the BSE.