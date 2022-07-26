Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC net down 34 per cent on lower income

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has reported that its net profit in the June quarter was down 34 per cent to ₹103 crore against ₹155 crore logged in the same period last year, largely due to lower income.

Income was down 18 per cent at ₹274 crore (₹336 crore). The asset under management fell 10 per cent to ₹2.82-lakh crore. Equity AUM was up one per cent at ₹2.78-lakh crore.

Inflow through systematic investment plan in the June quarter increased to ₹898 crore (₹816 crore). New SIP addition was up to 2.77 lakh (2.24 lakh) in the quarter under review.