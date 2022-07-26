hamburger

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC net down 34 per cent on lower income

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, July 26 | Updated on: Jul 26, 2022

AUM fell 10 per cent to ₹2.82-lakh crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has reported that its net profit in the June quarter was down 34 per cent to ₹103 crore against ₹155 crore logged in the same period last year, largely due to lower income.

Income was down 18 per cent at ₹274 crore (₹336 crore). The asset under management fell 10 per cent to ₹2.82-lakh crore. Equity AUM was up one per cent at ₹2.78-lakh crore.

Inflow through systematic investment plan in the June quarter increased to ₹898 crore (₹816 crore). New SIP addition was up to 2.77 lakh (2.24 lakh) in the quarter under review.

Published on July 26, 2022
Aditya Birla Capital
