Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has reported that its net profit in the September quarter was up 11 per cent at ₹192 crore against ₹173 crore logged in the same period last year, on lower cost.
Income increased four per cent to ₹388 crore (₹372 crore), while expenses reduced to ₹138 crore (₹142 crore). The quarterly average asset under management (AUM) including alternate assets was at ₹2.94-lakh crore while that of mutual fund’s was at ₹2.83-lakh crore.
Equity MF asset increased three per cent to ₹1.19-lakh crore. Equity MF mix was at 42 per cent for Q2 AUM. Individual monthly average AUM was at ₹1.43-lakh crore. Beyond top-30 cities’ average asset was at ₹46,800 crore in September quarter.
SIP additions
Monthly systematic inflows in September quarter was at ₹931 crore with 3.26 million registered accounts. The fund house registered about 2.58 lakh new SIP (including STP) in the September quarter.