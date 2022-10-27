Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has reported that its net profit in the September quarter was up 11 per cent at ₹192 crore against ₹173 crore logged in the same period last year, on lower cost.

Income increased four per cent to ₹388 crore (₹372 crore), while expenses reduced to ₹138 crore (₹142 crore). The quarterly average asset under management (AUM) including alternate assets was at ₹2.94-lakh crore while that of mutual fund’s was at ₹2.83-lakh crore.

Equity MF asset increased three per cent to ₹1.19-lakh crore. Equity MF mix was at 42 per cent for Q2 AUM. Individual monthly average AUM was at ₹1.43-lakh crore. Beyond top-30 cities’ average asset was at ₹46,800 crore in September quarter.

SIP additions

Monthly systematic inflows in September quarter was at ₹931 crore with 3.26 million registered accounts. The fund house registered about 2.58 lakh new SIP (including STP) in the September quarter.

