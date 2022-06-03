Aether Industries lists at 10% premium on stock exchanges

Shares of Aether Industries made a positive debut on the bourses on Friday, listing at 10 per cent premium against the issue price of ₹642. Aether Industries listed at ₹706.15 on the BSE, up ₹64.15 or 9.99 per cent from its issue price.

It listed at ₹704 on the NSE, up ₹62.00 or 9.66 per cent from the IPO price. The ₹808-crore IPO of the company was subscribed 6.26 times.

The IPO witnessed a strong response with the quota set aside for QIBs and HNIs being subscribed 17.57 times and 2.5 times, respectively. While the retail portion was subscribed 1.14 times, the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.06 times.

Anchor investors

Ahead of IPO, the company had raised a little over ₹240 crore from anchor investors. The company had allocated a total of 37,42,495 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹642 apiece.

Aether Industries is a speciality chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.