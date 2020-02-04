Broker's call: Amara Raja Batteries (Buy)

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Emkay Global
Amara Raja Batteries (Buy)
CMP: ₹785.85
Target: ₹856
Despite the steep fall in OEM (original equipment manufacturer) revenues and lower realisations, Amara Raja Batteries’ Q3FY20 revenues grew marginally by 3 per cent yoy to ₹1,750 crore (estimated: ₹1,730 crore) on positive growth in the Replacement and Industrial segments.
EBITDA margin expanded 130 bps y-o-y to 16.2 per cent (estimated: 14.9 per cent) due to lower-than-expected raw material costs. Benign mix in automotive/two-wheeler as well as industrial segments, better sourcing, and the use of low-cost inventories supported margins during the quarter.
We increase FY21/22E EPS forecast by 6 per cent/7 per cent to ₹42.7/₹47.6, led by higher volume and margin assumptions. Post revision, we expect revenue/earnings CAG₹ at 9 per cent/19 per cent for FY19-22E, with an average ROCE of 23 per cent and FCF of ₹400 crore.
The stock currently trades at a P/E of 17x/16x on FY21/22 estimates. We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of ₹856, up from ₹784 earlier, based on 18x FY22E EPS (December 21E EPS earlier).
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...