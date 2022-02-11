Amara Raja Batteries shares decline 2 per cent on earnings

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries on Friday dipped 2 per cent after the company's consolidated net profit declined 25.25 per cent in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The stock declined 2.03 per cent to ₹608 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dipped 1.99 per cent to ₹607.85.

Amara Raja Batteries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 25.25 per cent to ₹145.30 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹193.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations, however, rose to ₹2,365.87 crore in the period under review as against ₹1,960.43 crore in the December quarter of last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing.