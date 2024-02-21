Ambuja Cements, part of Adani Group, has proposed to establish a cement grinding unit with an investment of ₹1,000 crore in Motia Village of Godda district in Jharkhand, post requisite approvals, with a capacity of 4.0 MTPA.

The project is planned in proximity to Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited, as part of a comprehensive approach to disposing of fly ash in an environmentally safe manner and contributing to the circular economy, the company has said in its statement.

Ambuja Cements already operates two cement plants in Jharkhand with a combined capacity of 6 MTPA.

Ajay Kapur, CEO - Cement Business, said, “With our proposed investment in this new cement grinding unit, we intend to achieve a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding our presence and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. We believe that Jharkhand holds immense potential in terms of resources, infrastructure, and skilled manpower, making it an ideal location for this project. We look forward to working closely with the state to ensure the successful implementation of this project.”

Ambuja Cements stock closed at ₹585.60 on the NSE, down by 0.54 per cent. The stock had hit a 52-week high today at ₹596.70.