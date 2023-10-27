Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited’s shares were up by 6.42 per cent after its subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects Private Limited, was awarded a contract by Panvel Municipal Corporation for Door-to-Door Collection and Transportation of Municipal Solid Waste. The contract is valued at approximately ₹386 Crore and spans a period of 7 years.

Jose Jacob, Chairman and Managing Director, Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited said, “The corporation has agreed to shoulder the responsibility for all capital expenditures associated with this project. This will allow us to embrace an asset-light model which will empower us to allocate our capital resources to other upcoming and potential opportunities. We remain committed to our vision of sustainable growth, enabling us to stay agile, efficient, and dedicated to delivering exceptional waste management services while actively seeking expansion opportunities.”

The shares were up by 6.42 per cent to ₹413 at 12 pm on the BSE.