The board of Aster DM Healthcare on Friday approved a special dividend of ₹118 a share payable to those shareholders whose names stand on the Register of Members of the Company as on April 23 (record date). The dividend will be paid within 30 days.

The board has decided not to declare an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. However, it may consider declaration of final dividend at the board meeting considering the approval of audited financial statements for FY24, the company said in a statement to the exchanges.

The special dividend is declared on account of segregation of the GCC (Gulf Co-Operation Council) business through the sale by Affinity Holdings Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned material subsidiary of the company of entities conducting business in the region to Alpha GCC Holdings Ltd.

The board of Dubai-based Aster DM Healthcare last year had approved the sale of the business for $1.01 billion.

Dr Azad Moopen will continue in his role as the founder and chairman and will oversee both India and GCC businesses, while Alisha Moopen will be promoted to the position of Managing Director and Group CEO of the GCC business.

The stock of Aster DM gained 2.66 per cent to close at ₹487.95 on the BSE.