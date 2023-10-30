Aurionpro Solutions Ltd has joined forces with MasterCard to introduce a contactless payment solution for public transportation. Commuters will have the convenience of tap-and-go payments using any digital wallet linked with a MasterCard. This system eliminates the need for multiple cards or regular top-ups, as MasterCard’s open-loop solutions enable the same digital wallet to be used across various transit modes and in numerous cities.

For transit agencies and authorities, this partnership is to enhance their capability to implement user-friendly payment solutions, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient travel experience for commuters.

Kok Kee Lim, Senior Vice President of government engagement at MasterCard Asia Pacific, highlighted the shared vision for the future of urban mobility payments, envisioning a world where every journey unfolds seamlessly as a contactless experience.

However, the shares were down by 3.37 per cent to ₹1543 at 2.57 pm on the BSE.