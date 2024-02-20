Aurionpro Solutions Ltd has secured orders from two private sector banks in the country, for Interact DX, its leading digital engagement platform.

As per the company’s regulatory filing, these orders are valued at ₹10 crore. It will include licensing and implementation within this quarter, followed by the annual maintenance and support.

Nisha Sidhwani, Head – Interactive Communication and Experience at Aurionpro, said “We are delighted with these wins. The Interact Suite is at the forefront of the Digital Customer Communication landscape, partnering with Fortune 500 companies and leading customer-centric financial institutions to provide solutions that revolutionise customer engagement. These wins will significantly reinforce our position as the partner of choice for future focused financial institutions globally”.

Aurionpro Solutions stock rose by 1.34 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹2,150 as of 11.58 am.