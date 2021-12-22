Axis Direct launches Digitax for filing tax returns

Axis Direct has launched Digitax - a simplified ‘do it yourself’ platform for hassle-free tax filing. Powered by Quicko Infosoft, Digitax effectively addresses traders’ specific tax filing needs. With a complete end-to-end digital process, Digitax allows customers to choose from DIY, DIY Plus (tax expert assistance), and Chartered Accountant assisted select plans at economical rates.

The platform offers a multi-broker support facility, which will help investors understand tax computation by importing trades (Equity, Intraday, and F&O) from their respective brokers, calculating profit and loss and paying taxes on time.

Through this launch, Axis Direct aims to assist customers during tax filing and aid in managing finances through simplified processes.

Vamsi Krishna, Head (Product and Marketing), Axis Securities, said filing income tax can be complex and requires cumbersome paperwork, while Digitax will help customers to understand their taxation structure, ease the tax filing process and make this crucial step in the investment journey a hassle-free experience.

Once the required documents are uploaded online, the platform will compute the tax as per the latest Income tax laws to ensure maximum eligible tax refunds to the customer.