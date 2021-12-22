Axis Direct launches Digitax for filing tax returns

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Axis Direct has launched Digitax - a simplified ‘do it yourself’ platform for hassle-free tax filing. Powered by Quicko Infosoft, Digitax effectively addresses traders’ specific tax filing needs. With a complete end-to-end digital process, Digitax allows customers to choose from DIY, DIY Plus (tax expert assistance), and Chartered Accountant assisted select plans at economical rates.
The platform offers a multi-broker support facility, which will help investors understand tax computation by importing trades (Equity, Intraday, and F&O) from their respective brokers, calculating profit and loss and paying taxes on time.
Through this launch, Axis Direct aims to assist customers during tax filing and aid in managing finances through simplified processes.
Vamsi Krishna, Head (Product and Marketing), Axis Securities, said filing income tax can be complex and requires cumbersome paperwork, while Digitax will help customers to understand their taxation structure, ease the tax filing process and make this crucial step in the investment journey a hassle-free experience.
Once the required documents are uploaded online, the platform will compute the tax as per the latest Income tax laws to ensure maximum eligible tax refunds to the customer.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...