‘B-school students from smaller towns interested in commodity market’

It was not the number (of participants at the workshop) but the quality of students in some of the colleges in and around that Salem region that impressed Shrikant Koundinya, Training and Education function, Multi Commodity Exchange, Mumbai.
Koundinya was in Salem last week to hold a workshop on commodity trading and stock exchanges.
The workshop organised by The Hindu BusinessLine Club in association with the Multi Commodity Exchange was successful, the MCX spokesperson said, adding, “some of these institutions have indicated their desire to ink an agreement with the exchange for conduct of educational programmes, for organising workshops in regional languages in future, besides evincing interest in faculty development programmes.”
The MCX spokesperson, while taking the students through the nuances of commodity trading via the live demo, highlighted the huge opportunity in the banking and mutual fund industry and in the risk management space.
“Commodities are an essential part of our life. Our day starts with a commodity,” he said. His presentation was, however, confined to four major segments, namely, bullion, base metals, energy and agricultural products.
“Every participant gets equal information on the trading platform,” he said, emphasising the importance of understanding the movement of the US dollar and tracking it constantly.
“Eighty-five per cent of the commodities are priced in US dollars. It is therefore important to track the pricing, and the commodity market can’t be viewed in isolation,” he said, drawing attention to other asset classes such as capital, debt, currency, forex, commodity and money markets. “If anything happens in any of the markets, it is reflected on the others.”
