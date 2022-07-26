Bajaj Finserv board to consider stock split and bonus issue

The Board of Directors of Bajaj Finserv will soon consider a proposal for sub-division of equity shares of face value of Rs 5.

The board will also consider issue of fully-paid bonus equity shares to members of the company, according to a regulatory filing.

The proposals will be considered along with the first quarter unaudited financial results of the company at the board meeting scheduled to be held on July 28.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 13,069 apiece, up 3.63 per cent, at the time of writing this story.