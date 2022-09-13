Bajaj Holdings to pay ₹110 as interim

The Board of Directors of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited on September 13 has declared an interim dividend of ₹110 a equity share of face value of ₹10, for the financial year ending March 31. The record date for the purpose of determining eligible investors to receive the Dividend has been fixed as September 23, it said in a notice.
The Interim dividend would be credited/dispatched on or around October 10, the company further said. Shares of Bajaj Holdings closed flat at ₹6,624.95 on the BSE on Tuesday.
Published on
September 13, 2022
