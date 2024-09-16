Bajaj Housing Finance shares made a spectacular debut on the bourses, listing at a premium of 2.14 times its issue price of ₹70 on BSE.
The shares are currently trading at ₹159.01 apiece, up about 127 per cent over the issue price.
The housing finance company raised ₹6,560 crore via an IPO, comprising a net public issue of ₹4,802 crore and an anchor investor portion of ₹1,758 crore.
The IPO received an overwhelming response, with 88.94 lakh applications from investors, aggregating ₹3.24 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band (₹66-70).
