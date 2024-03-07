The new fund offer of Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund has mobilised over ₹900 crore from over 31,000 investors during the NFO period.

The issue closed on February 28 and reopened for further investment on Thursday.

Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said that with rapid changes, the ability to create differentiation through innovation is a key determinant in the long-term success of any business.

As the Indian economy advances, the fund will continue to seek and aim to invest in firms that drive innovation and set new industry standards, he added.

The fund aims to provide a diversified portfolio, devoid of sector or market cap bias, ensuring prudent investment strategies aligned with investor interests.