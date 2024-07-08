Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has collected ₹1,370 crore through the new fund offer on Manufacturing Fund. The NFO, which closed for subscription on June 24, reopened for fresh investment from July 3.

The manufacturing fund seeks to provide investors with an opportunity to capitalise on the growth potential of India’s burgeoning manufacturing sector. It offers focused exposure to manufacturing companies poised to benefit from the government’s initiatives aimed at bolstering the manufacturing sector for both domestic and global markets.

Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, said the new fund offer received subscriptions from about 50,000 investors across 8,100 pin codes.

The Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund is poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating investor participation in India’s journey towards becoming a manufacturing powerhouse, said the fund house.