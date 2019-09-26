Broker's call: Bata India (Buy)

Clean fun: Some facts about Deforestation
Indiabulls Ventures
Bata India (Buy)
CMP: ₹1,706.75
Target: ₹2,000
Bata India reported a very good set of 1QFY20 numbers on all counts on both quarterly as well as on a yearly basis. The top line of the company grew by 30 per cent q-o-q and 11 per cent y-o-y to ₹883 crore in 1QFY20 as against ₹798 crore in 1QFY19. EBITDA for the quarter grew by 154 per cent q-o-q and 84 per cent y-o-y to ₹243 crore in 1QFY20 as against ₹132 crore in 1QFY19. PAT for the quarter grew by 15 per cent q-o-q to ₹100 crore in 1QFY20 as against ₹82 crore in 1QFY19 and 87 crore in 4QFY19. EBITDA margin increased by 1,348 bps q-o-q to 27.52 per cent as against 14.04 per cent in 4QFY19.
Valuation: Bata India is one of the best stocks to play on India’s strong consumption story. Due to its good product mix, we feel Bata India will continue to report 15 per cent CAGR on a top-line over the next two years from FY20-21E. On account of its track record of maintaining stable performance and the introduction of various new product launches, the stock is trading at 38x FY21E PE. We would like to allot a PE multiple of 45x on an FY20E basis to bring it to a target price of ₹2,000.
Gensol Engineering to tap the market
Raising the density of e-buses wherever possible will reduce the cost of operations
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
The scheme has been a top-quartile performer in the ELSS category over 1, 3 and 5 years
The firm’s bonds were downgraded after it defaulted on interest payments of ₹20 crore
I have been investing in IDFC Infrastructure, L&T Emerging Businesses and L&T India Value funds via ...
The stock of Century Plyboards India gained 3.4 per cent breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹150.
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...