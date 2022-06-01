Bata promoter sells 2.8% stake

Bata India promoter on Wednesday offloaded 36 lakh shares or 2.8 per cent of their holding at an average price of ₹1,860, according to BSE block deal data. Tthe buyers included Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Tata MF, Axis MF, Kotak MF, Copthall Mauritius Investment, Societe Generale, Seganti India, Ghisallo Master, HDFC Standard Life, HDFC MF, Mirae MF and Integrated Core Strategies.

Through the selling, Bata (BN) BV, promoter of Bata India, mopped up ₹669.60 crore. Shares of Bata India closed 1.46 per cent lower at ₹1,850.30 on the BSE.

According to shareholding pattern available with the exchanges, Bata (BN) held 52.96 per cent stake or 6.80 crore shares in the company.