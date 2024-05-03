Birla Estates, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries and the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group, has recorded sales of ₹2,500 crore at the launch of its signature tower Silas at Birla Niyaara at Worli in Mumbai.

This has propelled cumulative sales of Birla Niyaara thus far to over ₹5,400 crore.

The palatial residences at Silas features 148 4BHK-5BHK, continuing the legacy of luxury set by the first tower.

The building epitomises convenience as it seamlessly connects Mumbai’s premier commercial hubs, Fort and Bandra Kurla Complex, it said.

Its strategic location, in close proximity to the imminent Worli-Sewri connector and the new trans-harbour link, guarantees swift and effortless access to the Central Business Districts. The project boasts three exclusive clubhouses for every age and interest, Hive -The Social Club, Playpen – The Children Clubhouse and BeFit – The Sports Club.

“Silas sets new standards for luxury living in Mumbai with its exquisite design and premium amenities, it promises residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience”, said, KT Jithendran, MD & CEO, Birla Estates.

Additionally, it will be India’s first LEED pre-certified Platinum Residential Project which underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability in real estate development.

Silas’ design ensures that every residence captures the beauty of the surroundings, offering a majestic view that enhances the overall living experience.

The company is developing land parcels both through outright purchases and asset light joint ventures apart from developing its own land parcels.

The Mumbai headquartered company has established a commercial portfolio with two grade-A commercial buildings in Worli, Mumbai with six lakh square feet of leasable area.