Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company reported 26 per cent increase in December quarter net profit to ₹209 crore against ₹166 crore last year.

Income increased 16 per cent to ₹421 crore (₹363 crore). Expenses were up 12 per cent at ₹157 crore (₹140 crore).

The quarterly average AUM including alternate assets was up 11 per cent to ₹3.25 lakh crore while the MF asset also increased 11 per cent to ₹3.11 lakh crore. Equity asset jumped 13 per cent to ₹1.36 lakh crore with individual monthly average AUM of ₹1.66 lakh crore an increase of 14 per cent.

B-30 monthly average AUM was up 14 per cent to ₹55,500 crore and passive AUM increased 36 per cent to ₹29,300 crore.

Monthly systematic flows (including STP) jumped 7 per cent to ₹1,005 crore (₹942 crore) with live SIP accounts falling to 3.24 million (3.26 million). It registered about 2.35 lakh (2.26 lakh) new SIPs in the December quarter.