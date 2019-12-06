Blockchain, not blockheads, can provide solutions to India’s problems

From capsules to tech-driven growth, the ACG way
Capsules and art are not quite two peas in a pod. But that’s precisely what the “Art in a Capsule” global ...
Although India’s ranking on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business league table has risen, and deserves praise, the World Bank, last week, stated that the Government of Narendra Modi needs to do much more in order to attract foreign investment which would provide much-needed jobs. The trade spat between the US and China has led to transfer of manufacturing from China but little has come to India.
In particular, labour and land reforms, and the sanctity of contracts need to be addressed. Let’s start with the last.
Sanctity of contracts: The new Government in Maharashtra has shelved the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, funded by Japan, and put others on hold. Earlier, the new AP Government cancelled an internationally-funded project being undertaken in collaboration with Singapore Government/ companies, to build a new capital city at Amravati.
Why would foreign investors invest in a country where contracts are unilaterally scrapped or arbitration awards treated with disdain? Unless our judiciary treats contractual obligations seriously, and disposes of breaches swiftly, without interminable adjournments, foreign investment won’t come in, jobs won’t be created and new technologies won’t become available.
Flexibility in labour laws; Over 20 years ago, an industrialist suggested that the government allow industry the leeway to fire just 3 per cent of the workforce, after proper procedure and with due compensation. This, in itself, would improve discipline. Current labour laws protect those having one, at the cost of a larger number of those needing one, because entrepreneurs are wary of investing. Should be considered.
Land records: Proper land records are the number one priority for any nation. Our polity does not want this. It wants to be able to manipulate land titles. The local official, the Tahsildar, has unbelievable powers to distort records using a mutation entry.
If Modi’s Government is really serious, there is a solution provided by Blockchain, to store land records in a distributed ledger which cannot be hacked or tampered with. Add to that ‘smart contracts’ and it becomes easy to deal in property in a transparent and secure manner. This would make it easy to attract FDI and create jobs.
The government must also start looking at the advantages of crypto currencies, such as Bitcoin, one of many.
It is safe to assume that most politicians and bureaucrats do not understand blockchain, much less crypto currencies. Blockheads cannot solve our problems, for they drive through life looking in the rear-view mirror instead of the windscreen.
Hence, whilst the rest of the world has developed the technologies needed for the future (5G, AI, robotics, digital payments, etc) India still devotes leadership time over seat sharing, caste/ culture/ religious divides, and has made little progress on new technologies. Remember, it was the European nations that were leaders in the Second Industrial Revolution that became rich enough to conquer others, including India.
Far from preparing for 5G, our government, in its insatiable greed, has destroyed telecom companies by taking a bite from gross revenue, instead of net. Hence, discounts, etc, offered to customers, are borne by telcos. Telcos have been slapped with a huge bill and have had to postpone 5G by five years, and hike call rates by 40 per cent.
In short, the blockheads have succeeded, in their quest for revenue unmindful of the customer, in killing 5G (China will march ahead), knifing the consumer who now pays more for voice and data, which, in turn, stifles innovation in other areas.
Senators in Canada called an expert in 2014, in a closed room hearing, to teach them about bitcoin and address their doubts. Australia did the same. Indian politicians, who consider themselves as gods of knowledge, don’t feel the need to seek advice.
When they do, India will tap its full potential.
The writer is India Head — Finance Asia/Haymarket. The views are personal.
Capsules and art are not quite two peas in a pod. But that’s precisely what the “Art in a Capsule” global ...
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...