BLS International Services Ltd’s shares were up 5.47 per cent after the company reported it inked an exclusive global visa outsourcing contract for Slovakia. This contract encompasses 18 countries and boasts a network of more than 54 offices. In 2021, Slovakia welcomed 2.64 million tourists, and this number is anticipated to rise in line with evolving travel trends.

BLS International is poised to further solidify its collaboration with Schengen member countries. Under this new contract, BLS International’s responsibilities will include the provision of Tourist visa services, Business visa services, and national visa services, with a primary goal of streamlining travel and immigration procedures.

Also read: BLS International becomes National Business Correspondent of SBI

This development represents an expansion of BLS International’s portfolio of Schengen member countries, which already includes Hungary, Portugal, Poland, Spain, Germany, and Italy. The addition of Slovakia is BLS International’s standing as a reliable partner for governments and visa applicants.

The shares were up 5.47 per cent to ₹263.35 at 1.31 pm on the BSE.