Target: ₹850

CMP: ₹688.90

360 One WAM (is well placed to maintain its leadership position in a favorable macro environment, wherein inter-generational wealth transfer is expected to gather momentum and the adoption of organized wealth management increases in the lower tier cities. With a wide product portfolio, 360 One is capable of countering the cyclicality as it is seeing strong traction in credit products and advisory mandates.

In order to grow ARR AUM, 360 One is focusing on: increase wallet share among existing clients, expand into new geographies, increase share in inter-generation wealth transfer, and scale up AMC.

360 One has a combination of both ESOPs and incentive for employees, which is largely as a function of three parameters: time spent by the employee (about 15-20 per cent weightage), respective business plan achievement and performance (about 50-60 per cent weightage) and performance of the firm (10-20 per cent weightage).

For the next six to nine months, 360 One will be going through an investment phase for building out both businesses, the global business as well as the mid-market business (HNI Proposition). Management expects a visible impact on the topline from FY25 onwards (can potentially add ₹10,000 crore in FY25 with about 60 per cent from HNI and about 40 per cent from global platform).

