Target: ₹1,560
CMP: ₹1,369.85
Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) reported revenue for the quarter grew by about 7 per cent y-o-y to ₹850 crore ( vs our est. ₹890 crore) and ₹790 crore in Q4FY23, topline was slightly below our expectations. EBIDTA came at ₹310 crore (+ 73% y-o-y/ 166 per cent q-o-q) (vs Est. ₹210 crore), Margin improved significantly at 37.3 per cent (improved 1427bps y-o-y/1737 per cent q-o-q) (vs Est. of 24.3 per cent).
Improvement in margin is associated with cost control measures and RM cost recovery. APAT came at ₹280 crore (+ 89 per cent y-o-y/114 per cent q-o-q) (vs est. ₹210 crore) and led by higher other income. The Board of Directors recommends a final dividend of ₹0.85 per share.
We have a positive outlook on BDL, as it is catering the strategic needs of the MoD & Indian defence forces, supported by Sole supplier of offensive, as well as defensive systems domestically; upcoming big-ticket projects which is expected to materialise from FY25; increasing exports opportunity (talks are under way with 4-5 friendly countries); diversified product portfolio across armed forces; and the company’s humongous order book, which stood at ₹19,500 crore as on April 1, 2024.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.