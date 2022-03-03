hamburger

Markets

Broker's call: DLF (Buy)

Our Bureau | Updated on: Mar 03, 2022

ICICI Securities

Target: ₹434

CMP: ₹339.05

DLF has seen strong traction in its residential business with 9MFY22 sales bookings of ₹4,540 crore driven by the Dec’21 launch of the One Midtown Delhi project. Accordingly, the company has revised its FY22 devco sales guidance to ₹6,000-6,500 crore (earlier ₹4,000 crore).

With the recent plotted development launch in Chennai, we model for ₹6,640 crore of FY22 devco sales and over ₹7,000 crore each in FY23-24. In the first phase, the company plans to launch 50 per cent of the area or 750 plots having ticket sizes ranging between ₹25-125 lakh.

Further, with office re-openings and mall consumption picking up, we expect DCCDL’s rental EBITDA to grow from ₹3,400 crore in FY22 to ₹4,050 crore in FY23. While the Omicron wave led to a slight delay in return-to-office plans, the company remains confident of a strong leasing pickup from FY23 with office portfolio occupancy levels to rise to over 90 per cent in H1-FY23.

The company’s plans to ready itself for a possible REIT listing of DCCDL remain on track.

We upgrade our rating to Buy from Add with an unchanged Mar’22 SoTP based target price of ₹434/share post the 13 per cent stock price correction in the last one month.

Key risks to our investment thesis are a slowdown in residential demand in NCR region and impact of Work-from-Home on leasing business resulting in higher-than-expected vacancies and decline in rentals.

Published on March 03, 2022
DLF Ltd

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you