InterGlobe Aviation’s (IndiGo) fleet management has been its absolute bedrock in building a successful cost-efficient airline operation. This has been further strengthened by IndiGo’s latest order of 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft placed in June 2023. This order is not only IndiGo’s largest order, but also the largest-ever single-aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus.

This order will be delivered between 2030 and 2035. The engine selection for this order will be done in due course and so will be the exact mix of A320 and A321 aircraft. Previous orders total to 480 aircraft, which are scheduled for delivery by 2030. With this additional firm order of 500 aircraft for 2030-2035, IndiGo’s order-book has almost 1,000 aircraft yet to be delivered well into the next decade. The uniform fuel-efficient A320NEO Family aircraft will allow IndiGo to maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability.

Ordering well in advance to ensure continuous increase in capacity along with benefits of associated cashflow; maintaining operations on single-aisle aircraft fleet despite the strategy of increasing international mix to 30 per cent over the next two years and 40 per cent by this decade from 23 per cent in FY23 would augur well for the airline.

