hamburger

Markets

Broker’s Call: Mahindra CIE Automotive (Buy)

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Sep 27, 2022

ICICI Securities

Target: ₹345

CMP: ₹270.85

We recently interacted with Mahindra CIE management and following are the key takeaways: the company is targeting to take India revenue mix to about 60 per cent vs 50 per cent currently, driven by fast-growing profitable opportunities visible; strong demand from PV makers has led to the company adding capacity; about 20 per cent/25 per cent of India/EU businesses are under EV disruption risk and the management is well prepared to scale up the EV parts business to combat the risks; in EU forging operations, power cost constitutes 4 per cent of revenue ; the management is confident of sustaining India EBITDA margin at about 15 per cent and take it up to about 17-18 per cent.

In the EU, while Metalcastello is fully booked, CV forgings business continues to be under pressure and drag overall Europe margins down, with elevated gas/power costs causing the drag. The management expects FY23-24 India revenue growth in mid-to-high teens.

The company has no plans to add more CIE assets as of now though it is open to M&A opportunities to bolster the EV and plastic part portfolios.

Published on September 27, 2022
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you