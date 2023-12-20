Target: ₹205

CMP: ₹164.10

At its analyst/investor meet, MGFL’s senior management team showcased the company’s capabilities in its non-gold business including MFI, vehicle finance, home finance and MSME & allied products.

Beyond its view/outlook on the gold business, MGFL presented a drill-down on each of its non-gold businesses, including a peek into its sourcing, underwriting and collection processes, how these businesses have successfully navigated Covid and have reverted to pre-Covid business indicators and readiness to now exhibit healthy AUM growth and profitability in non-gold businesses.

To mitigate the cyclicality in the gold loan segment, MGFL has been actively diversifying into non-gold segments, with the share of non-gold products in the company’s AUM mix at 47 per cent (vs. 37 per cent YoY).

The management has stated that it will not pursue loan growth at the cost of a compression in spreads, which we believe will continue to be a driver for higher profitability. MGFL trades at 1.0x Sep’25E P/BV and we believe that there is a scope for a re-rating in valuation multiples for a franchise that can deliver a sustainable RoE of about 20 per cent.

Risk-reward for MGFL is favourable and we maintain our Buy rating with a revised target price of ₹205 (based on 1.2x Sep’25E consolidated BVPS)