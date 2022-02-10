hamburger

Markets

Broker's call: Tata Power (Buy)

Our Bureau | Updated on: Feb 10, 2022
image caption

Antique Stock Broking

Target: ₹277

CMP: ₹241.30

Tata Power reported ₹11,000 crore in revenue, up 45 per cent y-o-y, led by addition of Odisha Discoms and strong performance in TPSSL. The operating profit was at ₹1,700 crore, down by 8 per cent y-o-y, due to lower margin profile of Odisha Discom.

In an U-turn, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd reports 5 per cent net margin as against 2 per cent in sequential quarter. Meanwhile, the consolidated other income was at ₹100 crore, flattish y-o-y. As we have been highlighting that the key beat was led by share in associates/JVs, which was ₹660 crore, up 4.4x led solely by higher coal prices in subs.

The net profit, thereby, was at ₹550 crore, up 74 per cent annually. In 9M-FY22, Tata Power ends net profit at ₹1,520 crore, up 58 per cent y-o-y.

The past capital allocation was driven by 39 per cent in coal/CGPL, 32 per cent in regulated business and 29 per cent in renewables. The path ahead will have 49 per cent of regulated business (with 31 per cent coming from T&D) and 32 per cent in renewables.

Based on the current capital allocation, we use SOTP to value regulated, generation and other businesses at ₹277/share.

Risks: sharp decline in coal prices impacting subs, slower resolution on CGPL, poor exit multiples in InvIT, and systemic slowdown in RE space.

Published on February 10, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you