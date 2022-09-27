hamburger

Broker’s Call: Union Bank of India (Buy)

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Sep 27, 2022

Motilal Oswal Research

Target: ₹50

CMP: ₹43

The MD and CEO, Executive Directors, and other top management of Union Bank of India highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the bank to: improve the underwriting standards; increased focus on speedy and timely resolution of stressed assets; better monitoring of the SMA book and; higher focus on recoveries, with a target to pare down the GNPA/NNPA ratio to less than 9 per cent/2.9 per cent by FY23.

The bank has segregated and shifted the loan portfolio to dedicated verticals for a recovery and follow-up.

The bank saw recoveries of ₹3,800 crore and is on track to achieve total recoveries of ₹15,000 crore in FY23. The bank has formed a Stressed Asset Management (SAM) department for large ticket-size loans. It has a total of nine such centres handling loans of ₹1-lakh crore. It has 19 ARBs handling loans, with an exposure of ₹1 crore - ₹ 25 crore, and is currently handling loans worth ₹14,000 crore.

Total standard restructuring book stands at ₹16,700 crore, of which ₹4,500 crore appears to be stressed. MSMEs may witness some stress, but the same will not impact overall asset quality.

Published on September 27, 2022
Union Bank of India
