Broker’s call

Crocheting to bring comfort to cancer survivors
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
HDFC Securities
Symphony (Buy)
CMP: ₹1,214.80
Target Price: ₹1,812
Symphony continued its strong momentum in the second quarter after a sharp recovery in the summer of 2019. The Q2 performance was in-line with expectations and further builds our confidence for a robust 2HFY-20 show.
We remain bullish on Symphony, given its sharp recovery in domestic business and scope to tap new opportunities (industrial and commercial cooling, portable coolers in Australia and the US). We maintain estimates and value Symphony at 45x Sep-21 EPS. We believe the stock will re-rate owing to consistent outperformance vs appliances companies.
Anand Rathi
Natco Pharma (Buy)
CMP: ₹564.65
Target: ₹729
Despite Natco Pharma’s earnings expected to decline over FY19-21 on Tamiflu’s high base, we believe this is likely to be counter-balanced to some extent by the Copaxone ramp-up in the US. However, beyond FY21, the strong contribution from key launches in India, Brazil and Canada would drive earnings growth. Thus, we retain our Buy, with a lower target of ₹729 (earlier ₹763).
Post-Q2 FY20, considering the lower-than-expected domestic formulations revenue, we cut our FY20e/FY21e revenue 7 per cent and 11 per cent; and factoring in the lower gross margin, we cut our EBITDA estimates 15 per cent and 19 per cent respectively, and PAT 14.8 per cent and 19 per cent.
Geojit Financial Services
KEC International (Buy)
CMP: ₹278.65
Target: ₹330
KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power transmission & distribution (T&D), cables, railways and water & renewables. Q2-FY20 revenue grew by 17 per cent year-on-year, led by improved execution in T&D (21 per cent), SAE towers (95 per cent) & Railway (35 per cent) year-on-year.
EBITDA margin was stable at 10.5 per cent despite higher employee cost and other expenses. H1-FY20 order inflow de-grew by 41 per cent year-on-year due to domestic headwinds on T&D orders & deferment of international tenders but order book remains strong at ₹23,000 crore.
Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 44 per cent year-on-year supported by rise in other income and drop in effective tax rate to about 23 per cent.
Management guided 15-20 per cent revenue growth in FY20 given large tender pipeline for H2FY20 and strong order book.
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
After a long drawn battle that has lasted for over 800 days, the Essar Steel saga has finally come to an end ...
Big dreams have to be backed up with realistic plans
The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note and continue to hover in green, gaining ...
On Thursday, the rupee after opening flat at 72.06, weakened to make an intraday low of 72.24 against the ...
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...