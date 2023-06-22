Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has registered four times increase in assets under management to touch ₹62,544 crore as of March-end against ₹12,532 crore on March 31, 2018 as per the data published by AMFI.

In the last five years, the fund house has seen a predominance of equity fund inflows as investors line up to benefit from its performing equity funds.

In FY 23 alone, Canara Robeco’s AUM rose more than tripled at the rate of the 7 per cent growth rate recorded by the industry as per AMFI data.

The increased retail participation seen by the fund house has been reflected in a growth of close to three times in SIPs over the last two years. The overall SIP count has crossed 23 lakh as of this March-end, as per the fund house’s data.

The steady investment performance, strong distribution network, significant penetration of retail investors across India, and a multi-fold increase in SIP share have contributed to the strong growth of the fund house, said the fund house.

In fact, Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid and Equity Tax Saver both completed 30 years in 2023.

The overall AUM of the fund house stands at ₹69,133 crore as of May-end.

