Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors (Carmelian Asset), a boutique investment management firm, has announced the launch of Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund, a long- only Category-III alternative investment fund (AIF).

This fund, which aims to mop up ₹5,000 crore from HNIs, UHNIs and family offices, is strategically positioned to leverage India’s exponential growth during the transformative period of Amritkaal, a 25-year period culminating in the nation’s centenary of independence in 2047.

Modi-led government has resolved to make India a developed country by 2047.

This marks an ideal moment to invest and harness the benefits of multi-year compounding. By 2035, India’s market capitalisation is likely to touch $18-20 trillion and Nifty between 90,000-1,00,000, according to Vikas Khemani, Co-Founder, Carmelian Asset.

The Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund will have a minimum ticket size of ₹ 5 crore and be Benchmarked against the S&P BSE 500 Index. It will have a concentrated portfolio comprising 25-30 carefully selected stocks.

It focuses on high growth companies poised to benefit from key “mega trends” across sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, consumption, services exports, and infrastructure.

Commenting on the launch of Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund, Khemani said, “As India progresses towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 with a projected GDP of $ 29 trillion, investing in India presents an once in lifetime opportunity akin to the Japanese Economic Miracle. Anticipating stable rupee and robust growth, India is set to attract substantial domestic and foreign investments, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing large economies.”

With the emergence of new opportunities, trends and sectors, India stands at an inflection point poised for its transformative “AmritKaal” period, he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit