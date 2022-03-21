Centre files updated DRHP for LIC IPO

Mumbai, March 21 The Centre has filed updated draft papers with the market regulator SEBI for the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India. According to sources, the updated draft red herring prospectus includes the third quarter financials of LIC. “The updated DRHP was filed as per SEBI observations,” sources said. The government had filed the DRHP for LIC in February and was hoping to go through with the mega IPO this fiscal. However, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and global volatility, the IPO dates are yet to be finalised.

