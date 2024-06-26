CLSA’s report highlights the significant growth potential for electronics manufacturers in India, driven by the government’s ambitious railway projects under Modi 3.0.

The Vande Bharat modernisation scheme and the Kavach collision avoidance system are key drivers of this opportunity. The government’s extensive five-year capital expenditure plan focuses on enhancing railway capacity, safety, and passenger comfort.

CLSA identifies companies like Amber, Kaynes, and Syrma as well-positioned to benefit from these initiatives, anticipating substantial order inflows.

The Vande Bharat project aims to develop and deploy advanced trains, improving travel efficiency and comfort, while Kavach focuses on boosting railway safety. These projects present a lucrative opportunity for the tech hardware sector, as the government prioritises modernising India’s railway infrastructure with cutting-edge technology.