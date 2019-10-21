Commodities

31% of tea unsold at Coonoor auction

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on October 21, 2019 Published on October 21, 2019

Teas worth ₹4.54 crore remained unsold at Sale No. 42 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association as there were no takers for as much as 31 per cent of the offer.

The lack of demand in high-priced teas ahead of Diwali season resulted in not a single grade of CTC entering the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg.

Some buyers attributed their sluggish bidding to the inadequate fund flow at this part of the year.

The orthodox teas fared relatively better, with Chamraj topping at ₹249 followed by Kairbetta ₹246 and Nonsuch Orthodox at ₹216.

Published on October 21, 2019
coonoor
commodities market
tea (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Poor demand for turmeric