ATF prices hiked effective March 1; fifth hike in 2022

Jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel prices were hiked by over three per cent across the country on Tuesday. Prices reportedly shot up to an all time high level. The hikes were expected in view of the surge in international oil prices.

This is the fifth hike in ATF prices this year.

Prices went up by ₹3,010.87 per kilolitre or 3.22 per cent to ₹93,530.66 per kl in Delhi, as per a notification put out by state-owned fuel retailers. Beginning January, ATF prices have increased by over ₹19,000.

Prices in Kolkata stand at ₹97,899.58; while in Chennai it stands at ₹96,478.40. The price of ATF in Mumbai is the lowest among the four metroes, and stands at ₹91,998.08, post Tuesday’s hike.

Jet fuel makes up for almost 30 per cent of the running cost of an airline. In India, the ATF prices have increased every fortnight since beginning of 2022

The previous peak of ₹71,028.26 per kl was recorded in August 2008 when crude prices were at $147 per barrel.

Brent crude oil was trading at above $100 per barrel.