Cardamom regains its aroma as domestic, export demand lifts prices

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
The reports of crop failure in Guatemala due to adverse weather conditions helped lift Indian cardamom prices to ₹1,700 per kg.
According to traders, cardamom prices have started moving north from ₹1,450 a month ago.
The market is doing well since the last one month as the harvest in plantations has been completed and there won’t be much quantity to offer in auctions. There has been a strong upcountry buying in the absence of requisite stock in major consuming centres and this was also a factor for the price surge, auctioneers said.
Cardamom movement from upcountry centres, which have been hit due to the Covid pandemic, has also improved considerably. The consumption trend also witnessed a major change in the recent period with a shift towards masala manufacturers buying large quantities. This has led to increased industrial buying, especially low-grade varieties, an auctioneer said.
V Unnikrishnan, Senior Vice-President (Plantations), AVT, said nearly 70 per cent of the crop harvest for the season is over. The domestic demand is steady and export demand has also started picking up. The delay in the arrival of Guatemalan crop in West Asian markets has turned favourable to Indian exports.
Dhanavanthan, an exporter based in Bodinayakanur, said the crop has made a surprise comeback primarily because of the abundant and extended monsoon, leading to increased arrivals in the auctions. Not just traders, farmers and auctioneers also are benefiting out of the price which would remain stable for a longer period, he said.
Overseas sales have improved due to lesser arrivals from competitive countries. Without a larger dependency on Saudi Arabian market (because of testing requirements), he said export market is doing relatively well compared to last few years.
There is a positive trend in the market as the trading fraternity anticipated a dull sale throughout the year following the impact of Covid-19, he added.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Every year, Delhi’s oldest burning ghat hosts thousands of gulls — in search of namkeen and respite from ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...