Chana steady despite low demand

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 22, 2019 Published on October 22, 2019

Chana ruled firm on subdued demand with chana (kanta) quoted at ₹4,400-4,425 a quintal, chana (desi) at ₹4,325, while chana (vishal) ruled at ₹4,200-4,350 a quintal respectively. Chana dal also ruled stable with chana dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,500-5,600, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,900-6,000 a quintal respectively.

Dollar chana ruled at ₹4,800-5,200 a quintal on subdued demand. In the container dollar chana (42/44 count) quoted at ₹6,050-6,100 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹5,850-5,900, while dollar chana (58/60 count) fetched ₹5,450-5,500 a quintal respectively.

The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis on Tuesday was recorded at 3,500 bags against 10,000 bags in mandis across Madhya Pradesh.

