Commodities

China imposes anti-dumping measures on US, South Korea, EU rubber imports

Reuters BEIJING | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that it will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on some rubber imports from the United States, South Korea, and the European Union from Oct. 28.

Beijing will impose anti-dumping deposits on ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber imports from the countries and region, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The measures follow an investigation launched in June 2019.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 23, 2020
anti-dumping
rubber (commodity)
China
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.