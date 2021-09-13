Coonoor tea prices drop to lowest in a fortnight

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The nationwide holiday for Vinayakar Chathurthi affected the participation of buyers – both domestic and exporters – at sale no 36 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association for which the volume offered had crashed to four-month low.
The subdued demand for many lots in the catalogue brought down the average price to ₹93.79 a kg – the lowest of the last fortnight.
Nevertheless, the volume absorbed dropped to 15.70 lakh kg – the lowest of the last one month.
Also read: Subdued demand, selective buying hit CTC dust tea prices in Kochi
Exporters lent selective support to Orthodox Leaf grades. Three grades of Kodanad Speciality orthodox leaf teas, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P Ltd., topped the entire auctions with one fetching ₹281 a kg and the other two ₹280 each.
Among other orthodox teas, Chamraj fetched ₹266, Kairbetta ₹220 and Nonsuch Orthodox ₹203.
Among CTC teas, Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Auctioneers Pvt Ltd. (GTAPL), topped when Belmount Tea and Produce Co., bought it for ₹ 270 a kg. Crosshill Estate Premium Broken Orange Pekoe Small grade, auctioned by GTAPL, followed at ₹237.
In the CTC Dust tea auction, Crosshill Estate Premium Red Dust, auctioned by GTAPL topped at ₹234 a kg.
Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate fetched ₹213, Hittakkal Estate ₹202, Shanthi Supreme ₹201 and Vigneshwar Estate ₹200.
Overall, tea worth ₹14.73 crore accounting for nearly 85 per cent of what was on offer was sold.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...