Coonoor tea volume rises

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on September 15, 2021

A volume of 20 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale No: 37 of CTTA auctions

The falling trend witnessed recently in the volume catalogued gets reversed this week as the offer for Sale No: 37 of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) to be held on Thursday and Friday rises to 20.25 lakh kg.

This is as much as 1.58 lakh kg more than the offer of the last week and is the highest of the last three weeks.

It includes some teas which remained unsold in the previous weeks.

Of the 20.25 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 18.88 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.37 lakh kg is orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 92,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 14.06 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 45,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.82 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 14.98 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.27 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Three grades of Kodanad Speciality orthodox leaf teas, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P, topped the overall auctions last week with one fetching ₹281 a kg and the other two, ₹280 each. Among CTC teas, Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Auctioneers (GTAPL), topped when Belmount Tea and Produce Co., bought it for ₹270 a kg. Crosshill Estate Premium Broken Orange Pekoe Small grade, auctioned by GTAPL, followed at ₹237. In the CTC Dust tea auction, Crosshill Estate Premium Red Dust, auctioned by GTAPL topped at ₹234 a kg. Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹213, Hittakkal Estate ₹202, Shanthi Supreme ₹201 and Vigneshwar Estate ₹200.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹74-82 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹143-196 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹75-79 and for the best grades, ₹152-234.

Published on September 15, 2021

