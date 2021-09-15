Coonoor tea volume rises

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The falling trend witnessed recently in the volume catalogued gets reversed this week as the offer for Sale No: 37 of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) to be held on Thursday and Friday rises to 20.25 lakh kg.
This is as much as 1.58 lakh kg more than the offer of the last week and is the highest of the last three weeks.
It includes some teas which remained unsold in the previous weeks.
Of the 20.25 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 18.88 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.37 lakh kg is orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 92,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 14.06 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 45,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.82 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 14.98 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.27 lakh kg, Dust grades.
Three grades of Kodanad Speciality orthodox leaf teas, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P, topped the overall auctions last week with one fetching ₹281 a kg and the other two, ₹280 each. Among CTC teas, Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Auctioneers (GTAPL), topped when Belmount Tea and Produce Co., bought it for ₹270 a kg. Crosshill Estate Premium Broken Orange Pekoe Small grade, auctioned by GTAPL, followed at ₹237. In the CTC Dust tea auction, Crosshill Estate Premium Red Dust, auctioned by GTAPL topped at ₹234 a kg. Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹213, Hittakkal Estate ₹202, Shanthi Supreme ₹201 and Vigneshwar Estate ₹200.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹74-82 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹143-196 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹75-79 and for the best grades, ₹152-234.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...