Crude oil futures slide as coronavirus pandemic darkens demand outlook

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Crude oil benchmarks dropped on Monday, extending last week’s losses as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $19.92 in early trading and last traded down 5.2 per cent, or $1.12, at $20.39 a barrel as of 2332 GMT, while Brent futures fell 5.6 per cent, or $1.40, to $23.53 a barrel.
The oil markets are enduring a twin shock of demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi-Russia price war that is flooding markets with extra supply.
With the demand now forecast to plunge 15 million or 20 million barrels per day, a 20 per cent drop from last year, analysts say massive production cuts will be needed beyond just the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
“OPEC, Saudi Arabia and Russia could mend their differences, but there’s not that much OPEC could do....The demand shock from COVID-19 is just too big,” said National Australia Bank's head of commodities research, Lachlan Shaw. “The reality is global storages will fill up in a couple of months if nothing changes, and that will have all sorts of disruptive impacts on pricing.”
The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed about 32,000 people and sickened more than 5,00,000 worldwide, has brought the worldwide aviation industry to a standstill and put roughly 3 billion people on lockdown to limit the spread of the virus.
The staggering fallout of the virus has swiftly eroded petrol demand.
In recent days prices for crude oil at key locales such as Midland, Texas, have traded at several dollars less than US futures, an indication that companies there are anticipating a flood of supply. Some obscure grades of crude stranded at the end of pipelines have even fetched negative prices.
“From a physical point of view, it's really bleak,” Shaw said. “You need a strong signal to tell suppliers this is a pretty diabolical situation.”
US oil production is currently running at roughly 13 million barrels per day, a record, but is expected to drop by more than 1.4 million bpd by the end of the third quarter 2021.
This past week, the Baker Hughes rig count fell by 40, the most since 2015, as companies swiftly pull in spending. Most global majors have announced plans to cut back on capital expenditures and hundreds have already been laid off in anticipation of oil prices falling through the $20-per-barrel mark.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
As value of investments decrease and prices of essentials increase, managing personal finance assumes great ...
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...